Hajj 2025's annual agreement signed between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia

An aerial view shows Mecca's Grand Mosque with the Kaaba, Islam's holiest site in the center on June 17, 2024, during the annual hajj pilgrimage. — AFP

Pakistan has signed an annual agreement for Hajj 2025 with Saudi Arabia, ensuring the provision of best facilities to its 179,210 citizens during the pilgrimage this year, including special accommodation in Mina at reduced rates.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan al-Rabiah signed the Hajj 2025 agreement between both countries in Jeddah. Pakistan has received one of the highest Hajj quotas from Saudi Arabia.

Under the agreement, the best facilities would be provided to Pakistani pilgrims, including special accommodation in Mina during the holy pilgrimage, a statement issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs read.

The Saudi minister assured to provide all possible support for better facilities to Pakistani pilgrims.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain meets Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umra Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan al-Rabi'ah signing annual Hajj agreement 2025 in Jeddah on January 13, 2025. — PID

Furthermore, the ministry stated that a short Hajj programme of 20 to 25 days has been introduced to make the journey more accessible, easier, and comfortable which would enable pilgrims to choose their accommodation in Madinah for four to eight days.

It added that a specially designed bag containing the Pakistani flag, a QR code for identification, and relevant information would be given to each pilgrim.

Additionally, pilgrims would get all information via a special mobile app to stay updated about their Hajj groups, flight details, training schedules, live maps, location of sites, accommodations in Saudi Arabia.

Pakistani women would require consent from their husbands or parents to register themselves for the annual Hajj despite being allowed to travel to Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage without a male guardian (mahram) by the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), according to Pakistan's Hajj Policy 2025.

Regarding children, it stated that minors under the age of 12 years would not be permitted to participate in the pilgrimage as per the directions issued by the Saudi government.

The Hajj, one of the world's largest religious gatherings, involves a series of rituals in Makkah and its surroundings in western Saudi Arabia that take several days to complete.

One of the five pillars of Islam, must be performed at least once by all Muslims who have the means to do so.

Hajj, one of the fundamental pillars of Islam, is performed each year by millions of Muslims worldwide. Pakistan receives one of the highest Hajj quotas from Saudi Arabia.