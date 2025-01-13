Max George opens up about writing ‘will’ before heart surgery

Max George opened up about his recent issues with his health.

Max George revealed he had drafted a will on his phone while he was hospitalised for heart problems.

The 36-year-old musician, who has revamped the band The Wanted as a duo with Siva Kaneswaran, revealed in December that he underwent a pacemaker surgery.

He shared details about his surgery during an interview with The Sun on January 11.

"That first night I wrote a will, I thought I was going to die," he expressed.

On December 11, the Glad You Came singer recalled waking up with blue hands and feeling unusually cold.

He told The Sun that he had been feeling unwell for a few days after a tour but didn’t think much of it as he thought it would pass soon.

"I was quite lethargic and struggling to get out of bed, but I didn’t think it was anything serious."

Max described the frightening incident, explaining that he had luckily decided to stay at his mother’s house because one morning when had woken up, he was unable to move his body.

"I couldn’t move my arms and the worst feeling was I felt like my throat was closing up. Thank God I stayed at Mom’s house, she saved my life," he stated.

Doctor’s informed the singer that there was an issue with the lower part of his heart and confirmed he would now have to live with a pacemaker.

"I was in complete shock," he said.

"It was really scary, all sorts of thoughts are going on in your head, and certainly not a place I thought I’d be in at 36."