Blake Lively in another feud with Hugh Jackman's ex after Baldoni case

Deborra-Lee Furness really upset with Blake Lively: Source

Deborra-Lee Furness has recently felt betrayed by her friend Blake Lively as she sides with Hugh Jackman following their split.

A source spilled to Woman’s Day that Furness “knew Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds would side with Hugh when they split,” but “what has disturbed Deb is the very real possibility that Ryan and Blake must have known about Sutton”.

The source noted, “It was always difficult for Deb to bond with Blake because they’re so different but she felt they got on just fine.”

The news came after it was reported that Furness “was relieved” after she saw the photos of Jackman and his new love.

Another source spoke to DailyMail.com and said, “Deborra-Lee feels a sense of relief to be honest with you.”

“She trusted her intuition and her intuition was right,” continued an insider.

The source told the outlet, “She finally feels at ease after getting confirmation that her fears and suspicions were warranted.”

“Deb can now fully close this chapter and move on,” added an insider.

Last Monday, Jackman went official with his new girlfriend as they were spotted together in Santa Monica, California over a year after his split from Furness in September 2023.

At the time, the source told the outlet that Jackman and Furness’ “relationship wasn't the same. Hugh had to move with his feelings”.

Jackman and his new girlfriend decided to go public with their romance because “they are no longer interested in hiding their love”.

“They both wanted to be considerate of their exes and anyone else that might be upset, but they aren't interested in hiding,” said an insider.