Riley Keough gives tribute to mom Lisa Marie Presley with rare photo

Riley Keough reflected back on some sweet memories with her late mother Lisa Marie Presley on her second death anniversary.

The Under the Bridge actress took to Instagram on Sunday, January 12th, to share a delightful video call that they once shared, in which the two appeared all smiles.

She simply captioned it with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Riley’s half-sisters, Harper and Finley Lockwood, also shared rare photos from their childhood to honour their mother’s memory.

“2 years [heart emoji] I love you always,” wrote Finley, atop a photo Lisa Marie holding her newborn twin daughters.

Meanwhile, Harper also shared a childhood photo with the late sister holding on to the twin sisters as toddlers in what appears to be a picnic.

“I can’t believe it’s been 2 years, I miss you and love you so much mama,” Harper wrote, while adding a heart and a dove emoji at the end of the message.

The Daisy Jones and the Six star reshared the loving tributes on her social media, a poignant reminder of the happy times from when their mother was alive.

Lisa Marie, who is the only daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla, died on January 12th, 2023, after Priscilla issued a heartbreaking statement. At the time, the cause of death was reported as a sudden cardiac arrest but months later it was confirmed that the singer’s death was caused by complications from bariatric surgery, she had years ago.

Following the death of Lisa Marie, Riley has taken an active role in her sisters’ life. Previously, a source told People Magazine that Riley has always been close with her sisters” and is “very protective” of them.

The emotional tribute comes just weeks after Riley shared throwback with her sisters on their 16th birthday, which comes on October 7th.

“Happy Sweet 16 to my angel girls. You are the most special girls in the whole wide world. I am so lucky to be your big sissy,” she had written alongside a carousel of sweet photos.