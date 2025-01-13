Justin Bieber’s surprising revelations about music comeback in 2025

Justin Bieber to make a major music comeback in 2025: Source

Justin Bieber has recently revealed he’s going to make a music comeback in 2025.

A source spilled to Puck News' Matthew Belloni in his What I'm Hearing newsletter that the Baby crooner “needs the money and wants to work”

Belloni reported that Justin, who welcomed his first son four months ago with wife Hailey Bieber, shared that the pop icon “still owes the touring company a ton for his cancelled tour” in March 2023.

Not only that, Justin also had other expenses to pay as he’s already “running out of cash” per In Touch magazine.

Interestingly, the Grammy-winning singer had parted ways with manager Scooter Braun in last two years so now he needed to have a new lineup of supporting staff as he decided to make a comeback.

Belloni further reported that Justin is represented by lawyer Michael Rhodes, who has previously represented celebrities such as Madonna and members of the Kardashian family.

Justin’s return to the music came after musical artist Mk.gee spoke to The New York Times that he had written and recorded tracks with Justin.

“Anything that comes out of his mouth: That’s pop music,” said Mk.gee of Justin.

Mk.gee added, “You can really do pretty wild stuff behind that, just because it represents something.”

Meanwhile, Justin’s latest album was Justice which was released in 2021 and it garnered critical acclaim for his commercial tracks including Peaches, a Billboard Hot 200 chart-topper; and the top 10 hits Holy, Anyone and Ghost.