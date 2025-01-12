Kurram begins tearing down bunkers after tribal peace deal today

This photograph taken on December 5, 2024, shows men gathered during 'Jirga', a tribal council meeting, at a mosque after clashes in Parachinar, Kurram. — AFP

KURRAM: The process of demolishing bunkers in Kurram, the district badly affected by deadly violence, is set to start on today (Sunday), as ordered by Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Khan in line with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa apex committee's decision to restore peace in the region.

After protracted talks between warring tribes, a peace agreement was struck on January 1, 2025, with removing bunkers being one of the hardest yet necessary demands.

The officials in Kurram have initiated the action to dismantle the bunkers in line with the 14-point Kohat Peace Agreement. Among the key points of the agreement was the removal of such structures, which have been a source of tension and violence in the region.

The deputy commissioner, on Saturday night, directed the all the concerned authorities to start removing bunkers from Lower Kurram’s villages Khar Kali and Balish Khel from Sunday.

Ashfaq directed Executive Engineer (EXEN) of the C&W (Communication and Works) department for Upper and Lower Kurram to ensure his presence during dismantling process. He also directed the authorities to take necessary equipment and workers with them for the said purpose.

"Initially, bunkers will be dismantled from one village of each party and a 14-member government team will visit both the villages in this regard," he said.

It should be noted that the apex committee meeting last month had decided to remove bunkers in Kurram.

Relief goods delivered to Kurram

Meanwhile, the district administration said food items and medicines had been delivered to the areas of Upper Kurram.

“Seven truckloads of goods were delivered to Ghozgarhi, four to Bushehra and seven trucks to Tri Mangal. While, the process to deliver food and medicines in various areas is ongoing," the administration said.

It said the work of demolishing bunkers would start soon as per the peace agreement.

The administration said that the distribution of food and medicines to various areas would continue to ensure the residents received necessary assistance, The News reported.

Meanwhile, the prolonged closure of transportation routes leading to Kurram district has entered its 100th day, leaving residents grappling with shortage of food, medicines and other basic necessities.

The blockade has also jeopardised the health of several patients, including a five-year-old boy, Muhammad Shehzad, whose eyesight is at risk without urgent medical attention.

The restive region has been in the spotlight for months now as the recent wave of tribal violence in the district took more than 130 lives and injured scores, before finally reaching an agreement to end hostilities earlier this month after around 50-day-long negotiations between tribal elders.

Both parties of the conflict, with assistance from the Grand Jirga, agreed to 14 points, among which was handing over private weapons to the government as well as dismantling of bunkers.

It was hoped that the agreement would hold as the violence forced the government to block the Tal-Parachinar Road, which led to the shortage of food, medicine, and other essential items in the district.

The decision to dismantle bunkers comes in the wake of a recent attack near the Balish Khel checkpoint, where gunfire was directed at a police armoured vehicle from a bunker. Though no casualties were reported, the incident underscored the risks posed by such structures in perpetuating conflict.

The dismantling of these fortifications is seen as a critical step toward sustaining peace in the region. Authorities believe the move will help prevent future clashes and foster better relations between tribal communities.