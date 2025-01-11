VIDEO: Karachi woman's 'slap' scares off armed robber

KARACHI: A brave lady frightened away an armed robber in an erratic manner, thwarting the robbery attempt in Federal B Area of Karachi, Geo News reported on Saturday.

The robber arrives on a bike, brisk walks towards the woman as she knocks on the house’s door, draws his weapon and points it towards her demanding to hand over him all her belongings.

Nevertheless, in an act of absolute defiance, the woman fearlessly raises her hand as if to slap the perpetrator. Startled by her bold reaction, the robber flees the scene without further confrontation.

A video of the incident has surfaced online, gaining widespread attention.

According to police, the incident took place on January 7, and efforts are underway to arrest the suspect using the video evidence.

It is unusual for a snatcher to get scared off as street crimes have taken numerous lives in the city of lights over the years, with the authorities failing to ensure security.

In 2024 numerous incidents and tragedies occured, claiming the lives and properties of 1,503 people, including women, children and law-enforcement officials.