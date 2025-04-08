Maintain unity, do something for those behind bars, Qureshi urges PTI leaders

PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks with the media in Islamabad. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The infighting among the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders has irked incarcerated Shah Mahmood Qureshi and he urged them to stay focused on seeking relief for jailed party leaders and workers by maintaining unity.

Qureshi, during an informal media talk at an accountability court in Lahore, asked PTI leaders to "refrain from delivering statements and criticising each other".

"Those in jail are looking towards the current PTI leadership," he said. He added that PTI's infighting hurts the jailed party leaders and workers.

"There is a difference of opinion but everyone should be treated with respect," Qureshi added.

Regarding cases against him, the former foreign minister reiterated that he was "not involved in any conspiracy, vandalism or any such incident". He claimed that he was facing the same accusations in all cases registered against him.

He went on to say that he secured bail in 14 cases in Rawalpindi and five in Multan, whereas he also got bail in 8 out of 14 cases in Lahore.

When questioned about the Punjab chief minister's performance, Qureshi said that he would prefer to maintain silence on the matter, adding that he would "not ignite fires but put them out".

Gohar steps in as peacemaker

Amid reports of infighting among PTI leaders, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan is playing the role of a peacemaker and urged party leaders to make peace, sources told Geo News.

It was learnt that Gohar held discussions with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Asad Qaiser, Atif Khan, and Shahram Tarakai. The sources added that the said leaders showed agreement to end their differences.

Talking to Geo News, Gohar said that he tried to end differences within the party, to which CM Gandapur agreed to resolve the issues.

"All major parties see differences [among leaders], however, it doesn't mean that the entire party is shattered. Party leaders have agreed that differences would increase our problems. We are making efforts to release PTI founder Imran Khan."

In a statement, Atif said that he, Qaiser and Tarakai were ready to end differences with CM Gandapur.

It is pertinent to mention here that a tug-of-war is currently underway between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati and former Senator Azam Swati.

Also, former minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra is engaged in a war of words with the party’s internal accountability committee. Local media has also been reporting rifts between KP CM Gandapur and PTI provincial chapter President Junaid Akbar.

Last week, Akbar confirmed that he had differences with CM Gandapur when he was taking over the office of the party's KP president, adding that they buried the hatchet in line with Khan’s directions.

However, rifts within the PTI have intensified, prompting the party leadership to instruct its senior members to refrain from issuing public statements.

PTI MNAs Qaisar, Tarakai, and Atif had demanded an inquiry into Gandapur's statement. Atif said the chief minister's remarks could damage the PTI founder's movement, and the ongoing efforts for his release should not be undermined.