PPP Senator Taj Haider breathes his last in Karachi

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Senator Taj Haider. — APP/file

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader and Senator Taj Haider passed away on Tuesday following a brief illness in Karachi. He was 83.

In a statement, the family said Haider had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi.

His wife confirmed the news, stating: “My husband, PPP Central General Secretary Senator Taj Haider, has passed away. Details regarding the funeral and burial will be shared later.”

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss, PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi said Haider was a lifelong companion and a committed political worker.

"He was among the founding and ideological members of the PPP. His political services can never be forgotten," he added.



This is developing news and is being updated with further details