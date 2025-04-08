Pakistani students lose key US scholarship as Global UGRAD ends

Students walk past Wilson Library on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, North Carolina, U.S., September 20, 2018. — Reuters

The United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) has ended its Global Undergraduate Exchange Program for Pakistan (Global UGRAD), citing directives linked to the Trump administration's freeze on international aid — a blow to students aspiring to study abroad.

“We regret to inform you that after 15 incredible years, the Global Undergraduate Exchange Program for Pakistan (Global UGRAD) has come to an end,” the USEFP said in a statement.

“The US Department of State informed USEFP that the Global UGRAD-Pakistan Program will no longer be offered.”

Educationists said that the programme had a lasting impact on thousands of students, providing them with academic and leadership growth opportunities while promoting cultural exchange, adding that this announcement was heartbreaking for students looking to study abroad.

"We understand that this news may be disappointing, especially for those who applied this year and were looking forward to this opportunity," the USEFP noted.

"Over the years, the Global UGRAD has provided life-changing experiences to thousands of students, fostering academic growth, cultural exchange, and leadership development."





Taking pride in the success of the scholarship, the USEFP lamented the discontinuation of such a successful programme, wishing the past beneficiaries brighter futures.

"We are immensely proud of the impact this programme has had on its participants and the communities they have touched," USEFP added.

The USEFP says it still encourages students to stay on the lookout for options to grow personally and academically.

"We sincerely appreciate your interest in the programme and your commitment to personal and academic growth. While this chapter is closing, we encourage you to explore other exchange and scholarship opportunities that may align with your aspirations."

In closing, USEFP wished all participants success in their future academic and professional paths. "We wish you all the best in your academic and professional journeys."

USEFP was established in 1950 to manage the prestigious Fulbright Program, the flagship scholarship programme of the US government.

The Global Undergraduate Exchange (Global UGRAD) Program was set up in 2010, under which more than 2,657 undergraduates have had the opportunity to study for a semester at US colleges and universities.

The scholarship programme has been discontinued as part of the Trump administration’s funding freeze affecting several prominent international education grant programmes in the US.

According to ICEF Monitor, over 10,000 students and professionals participating in international exchanges – some American, some from other countries – have had their funding withdrawn.

They have been given no indication of when – or if – funding of their programmes will be reinstated, it said in a report published last month.