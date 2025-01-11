Khloe Kardashian blasts suspect arrested for ‘possible arson’ amid L.A. fires

Khloe Kardashian on L.A. fires alleged arsonist

Khloe Kardashian is shocked.

After an unidentified person was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department for "possible arson" following the eruption of the Jan. 9 Kenneth Fire in Los Angeles, Khloe Kardashian shared a fiery message directed at the suspect.

"You sick motherf**kers!" Khloe wrote atop a news clip about the arrest in a Jan. 10 Instagram Story. "What the f**k is wrong with people?!?! Arson!!!!! May you be fully prosecuted!!! What scum!!!"

The Kenneth Fire was particularly distressing for Khloe and the Kardashian-Jenner family, as much of their Hidden Hills and Calabasas neighborhoods were affected.

According to Cal Fire, these areas received evacuation warnings or were forced to leave due to the blaze, which has burned approximately 1,000 acres. Thankfully, the evacuation order has since been lifted.

The suspect was initially stopped by Woodland Hills residents before being detained by police.

However, after further investigation, officials determined there wasn't enough evidence to charge him with arson.

"The suspect was interviewed and the investigation determined there was not enough probable cause to arrest for arson or possible arson," the LAPD stated on X on Jan. 10. "He was arrested on a felony probation violation."

Though the man was not charged with arson, the investigation into the Kenneth Fire's cause is still ongoing.