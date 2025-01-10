World's top Islamic university set to open campus in Pakistan

This file photo shows an entrance of Al-Azhar University's girls' branch in Cairo, Egypt. — Instagram/@alazhar.university

One of the oldest and most prestigious centres of Islamic learning, Al-Azhar University, has unveiled plans to open a campus in Pakistan, strengthening ties between the two nations and focusing on promoting women's education and deepening understanding of Islamic teachings and Arabic culture.

The announcement was made during a meeting between Federal Education Minister Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Grand Mufti of Egypt Dr Nazir Mohamed Ayad.

Ayad expressed the importance of this collaboration in strengthening the educational landscape of both countries.

He also emphasised the value of learning Arabic to fully grasp the true teachings of Islam, while highlighting the Cairo-based university's strong support for women's education, with over 40% of its students being women.

Siddiqui warmly welcomed the delegation, emphasising the strong Islamic and cultural ties between Egypt and Pakistan. He noted that both countries share ancient civilisations among the oldest in the world.

Federal Education Minister Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui meets a high-powered delegation led by Grand Mufti of Egypt Dr Nazir Mohamed Ayad on January 10, 2025. — PID

The minister further discussed the upcoming International Girls Conference in Pakistan on January 11-12, celebrating the initiative by Islamic countries to promote girls' education.

He clarified that Islam supports the education of both men and women, dispelling misconceptions about the prohibition of women's education in Islam.

He stressed that the Pakistani government prioritises equal educational opportunities for women.

The minister urged greater collaboration between both countries in advancing girls' education and noted that educating women is key to building a progressive society.

He further reiterated that such efforts would help nurture future generations in alignment with the true teachings of Islam.

Education Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani assured Pakistan's Ministry of Education of full support in establishing the Al-Azhar campus.

To highlight the government's commitment to equal educational opportunities for women, he noted that over 2,000 female students from colleges and universities nationwide have been invited to attend the forthcoming international conference.

He also informed Egypt's grand mufti that Arabic language classes have been introduced in all public schools in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to promote awareness of Islam's true teachings.

The meeting was also attended by Egypt's Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Ihab Mohamed Abdelhamid Hassan, marking a significant step towards fostering educational and cultural cooperation between the two nations.