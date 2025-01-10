Milo Ventimiglia heartbroken after losing home before baby’s arrival

Milo Ventimiglia acknowledged the similarities between his show and the current situation.

Milo Ventimiglia was crushed sharing the news that his Malibu home was led to ruins in the Los Angeles fires, drawing parallels to his character’s experience in This Is Us.

In conversation with CBS Evening News on Thursday, January 9, the 47-year-old actor revealed that he and his wife, Jarah Mariano who’s nine months pregnant with their first child, had to quickly evacuate their home due to the Palisades fire putting his neighbourhood in the risk zone.



The couple fled their home on Tuesday, January 7, taking whatever they could at the time, but the Gilmore Girls alum disheartenedly told CBS that they practically lost everything, even their baby’s nursery didn’t survive.

They later watched their property get engulfed in the fire through their security footage.

"I think there's a kind of shock moment where you go, 'Oh, this is real. This is happening,'" he shared.

"We kind of accepted the loss."

Milo reflected on the loss they had suffered, expressing how it brought back memories of moments shared in each room.

"You start thinking about all the memories in different parts of the house and your heart just breaks," the actor stated.

He remained optimistic despite the major loss his family had endured, highlighting the importance of his loved ones, sharing his friends are helping them out in this tough time and because of that support system, they will easily manage.

Known for his role as Jack Pearson in This Is Us, the actor acknowledged the similarity to his character’s fate, who succumbed to death from smoke inhalation after house fire.

"It's not lost on me, life imitating art," he expressed.