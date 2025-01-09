Meghan Markle could find support from Eugenie, Beatrice for new Netflix series

Meghan Markle is set to return to screens with her new Netflix cookery series, Meghan, With Love, showcasing recipes inspired by her American Riviera Orchard brand.



This venture marks a significant career shift since stepping down from royal duties five years ago.

The series is among the Sussexes’ growing portfolio of commercial projects launched after their departure from the Royal Family in January 2020.

Unlike the couple’s earlier Netflix series, which stirred controversy with its critique of royal life, Meghan, With Love is expected to steer clear of contentious topics and focus solely on culinary creativity.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond has speculated that Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice might show interest in Meghan's latest project, saying, “I very much doubt most royals will watch her show—though Eugenie and Beatrice might tune in.”

This potential support from the York sisters contrasts with the anticipated indifference from other Royal Family members.

The show is also designed to protect the Sussexes' family privacy. Filmed away from their Montecito home, it is unlikely to feature their children, Archie and Lilibet.

Bond further noted that Meghan is expected to avoid delving into her UK experiences or making any remarks that could be perceived as a threat to the monarchy.

With its focus on cooking and lifestyle, Meghan's new series marks a departure from the couple’s previous ventures, offering a fresh perspective on the Duchess’s post-royal career.