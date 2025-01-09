Bill Hader’s $4.2M mansion survives after wildfire destruction

Bill Hader's $4.2 million mansion stood still on its ground while wildfires swept through Pacific Palisades, leaving destruction all around Los Angeles.

As the 46-year-old star's modern home stood untouched, heartbreak loomed nearby as his many neighbors lost everything to the flames.

It Chapter Two star's house, which he bought back in 2019 worth $4.2 million, was almost met with the fire as flames came dangerously close, leaving him in utter shock.

However, the trees around it, were also left unaffected, as the devasted situation burned down the homes and parked cars nearby.

Across the street, homes were affected by the fire, with parts collapsing under the intense heat.

Moreover, the fire not only affected the star-studded community, but it engulfed the film production houses in the area as well.

Film LA recently issued a notification, saying: "Personnel resources ordinarily available to support film production may not be available during the local State of Emergency."

"The LA County Fire Department has specifically instructed that all permits issued for filming in the communities of Altadena, La Crescenta, La Canada/Flintridge and unincorporated Pasadena are withdrawn. Other permit revocations are possible," it continued.

Seemingly, no movies were harmed by the ongoing situation as all of their feature films are shooting outside of Los Angeles, according to a statement.