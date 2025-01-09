Tom Holland reveals reason why he created a non-alcoholic beer brand

Tom Holland explained why he launched a non-alcoholic beverage brand.

Tom Holland launched a non-alcoholic beer brand for inclusivity and keeping his interests in mind.

After quitting drinking in January, 2022, the 28-year-old star introduced a non-alcoholic beverage brand Bero to the market on October 15.

In chat with People, he explained that he had noticed a lack of premium non-alcoholic brands, which is why he came up with Bero, a product that would help him feel included.

"I wanted to build a brand that not only stands out but, most importantly, helps people to fit in," he shared.

The Spider-man star emphasized on the significance of creating a brand he could genuinely enjoy, while speaking to Forbes about the product launch last fall.

"When I got sober, I started exploring the world of non-alcoholic beers and realized there was space for me to fit in," he explained.

The English actor confessed he felt left out amongst his peers, which is why he wanted to create a brand that promoted inclusivity for all.

"My first year sober was really difficult, and had I had Bero, I think it would have been easier," he added.

He further explained to the outlet that celebrities are often approached with brand deals like these, but Tom went on to admit he had never found the one he could truly stand behind and support, "I never found anything I felt particularly passionate about, until now."