Sarah Ferguson shares heartfelt message as wildfires devastate communities

Sarah Ferguson has expressed her deep sorrow over the wildfires ravaging Los Angeles, issuing a heartfelt message to those affected by the tragedy.



The Duchess of York, 65, took to social media to share her thoughts on the catastrophic fires that have claimed lives and forced mass evacuations.

In her statement, she wrote: "My heart breaks as I watch the devastating wildfires that Los Angeles is currently facing.

"My thoughts are with all those affected, and support goes out to everybody in the emergency services that are working tirelessly to help."

Firefighters are currently battling several fires across the region, including near the iconic Runyon Canyon and Hollywood sign. The deadly Eaton Fire has tragically claimed five lives, while over 130,000 residents remain under evacuation orders.

Sheila Kelliher, captain of the Los Angeles Fire Department, described the situation as "apocalyptic," highlighting the dangerous winds reaching up to 100 miles per hour that are spreading the flames at an alarming rate.

The Duchess’s message underscores the global attention the fires have drawn as communities unite in hope and resilience amid the disaster.