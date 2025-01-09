Lily Allen spirals after confirming split with David Harbour

Lily Allen revealed why she has decided to take a break from the entertainment industry.

Lily Allen opened up about her emotional struggles after confirming her split from David Harbour.

Speaking on the Miss Me? podcast, the 39-year-old singer revealed that she has been spiraling as she discussed her struggles with her co-host, Miquita Oliver.

In the latest episode, released on Thursday, the star hinted at the breakup, admitting that she hasn’t been in a "good place" lately.

The Smile singer seemed to hesitate over the word "husband" while reflecting on a story about her trip in Kenya last year with the 49-year-old Stranger Things star.

Lily has decided she will be taking a break from the media to focus on herself during this "tough period."

She is also stepping away from her show for three weeks, sharing that she has been experiencing panic attacks and is overwhelmed with pain.

"I'm finding it hard to be interested in anything, I'm really not in a good place," she expressed.

"I know I've been talking about it for months but I've been spiraling. It's got out of control, I've tried," the singer continued.

During the episode, the English singer explained she had a panic attack at the podcast’s Christmas lunch, forcing her to leave early.

She discussed how her daughters, 13-year-old Ethel, and 11-year-old Marnie, whom she shares with her ex-husband Sam Cooper, have been her biggest support system.

"They are always there and you have to be present and there for them," she told her co-host.