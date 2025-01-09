Courtney Ford files for divorce from ‘Superman’ star husband Brandon Routh

Courtney Ford to divorce Brandon Routh

Courtney Ford is parting ways with husband Brandon Routh.

The actress has decided to end her marriage, filing for divorce from her husband who is widely recognized for portraying Clark Kent.

The Dexter star filed the papers on Wednesday, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, according to documents obtained by TMZ. The couple has been married for over 17 years.

In the filing, Ford has not specified the date of their separation. The couple shares a 12-year-old son, Leo, and Ford is requesting joint legal and physical custody. Additionally, she is seeking spousal support but has asked the court to deny any spousal support to Routh.

Ford and Routh's relationship dates back to 2004, with the couple tying the knot in 2007 at El Capitan Ranch in Santa Barbara. Their marriage followed a three-year courtship that began with Routh's proposal in 2006, marking over two decades of being together.

While Routh is best known for his role as Superman in Superman Returns, Ford has made her mark on television with appearances in popular shows like True Blood, Parenthood, and Supernatural.

The news of their divorce signals the end of a long-standing Hollywood relationship, with both actors having built successful careers in the entertainment industry.