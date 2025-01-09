Kate Beckinsale exhibits heartbreak at daughter’s childhood neighbourhood loss in L.A. fires

Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale lost something personal in the L.A. fires.

The actress is mourning the destruction caused by the Los Angeles-area wildfires, particularly in the Pacific Palisades, where she and her daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, once lived.

The actress shared emotional updates on Instagram on Wednesday, January 8, expressing her sorrow for the community devastated by the fires.

"Hearing the winds last night, I prayed," Beckinsale, 51, wrote in her caption. "I knew it would be bad — we had to evacuate many times during our life there — but the shock at the whole of the Palisades being destroyed is unthinkably horrific."

The actress reflected on the personal impact of the fires, noting the loss of places tied to her daughter’s childhood.

"My daughter and I lived there for most of her childhood and most of her childhood is gone," she shared. "Her primary school, every shop or restaurant we used to go to with my parents and Michael [Sheen]’s parents — and devastatingly, most of her friends' homes. My heart is broken."

Beckinsale also highlighted the close-knit nature of the Pacific Palisades community, describing it as "very unusual to find in Los Angeles, heavy on families with young children and pets."

She extended her sympathies, saying, "My heart is breaking for the families who have lost everything, and the people and their animals, not to mention the horses and all the wild animals, people’s businesses and livelihoods. This is just like hell."

She offered support to those affected, inviting anyone needing shelter to contact her via Instagram.

The Pacific Palisades fire, part of the larger wildfires ravaging Southern California, has already burned at least 2,900 acres, with experts warning that the situation remains dire.