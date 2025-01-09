Jay-Z fires back against lawyer’s controversial claims

Jay-Z’s legal team isn’t holding back as they called for sanctions against high-profile lawyer Tony Buzbee, accusing him of making unverified allegations against the music mogul.

The legal motion filed on Wednesday argues that the errors in the anonymous Jane Doe's claims, cast doubt on the accusations against the American rapper.

In October 2024, lawyer Tony Buzbee filed a lawsuit accusing Jay-Z of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl, referred to as Jane Doe, during the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.

The husband of Beyoncé's attorney, Alex Spiro, has pushed back, filing a motion that points out contradictions in Doe’s story.

Spiro argues that these inconsistencies, including questions about whether Doe was even at the event or not, as her interactions with others raise serious doubts about the accusations.

The petition reads: "Nearly every step in Plaintiff’s narrative…turns out to be false or highly unlikely."

However, the case has sparked some heated arguments between the both sides.

Spiro claims that Buzbee is breaking federal rules by not withdrawing the lawsuit, even though there's proof which suggests that the accusations are inaccurate.

Buzbee, on the other hand, insists that his client's story is true and says Jane Doe is willing to take a lie detector test to prove it.