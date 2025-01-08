Ryan Reynolds slams Hollywood's double standards for women amid Blake Lively drama

Ryan Reynolds' wife Blake Lively has filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni

Ryan Reynolds seemed to have his wife Blake Lively’s ongoing feud with Justin Baldoni on mind while delivering his speech at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala in New York City.

Presenting the award for Best Film of the Year to Wicked on Tuesday, January 7, the Deadpool star appeared to allude to Lively’s ongoing legal dispute Baldoni, saying, “Women are held to a different standard” and often must “hide their strength” to succeed.

Reynolds praised Wicked for centering on “two powerful women” and told the audience, “Stories about women seem to be held to the standards women are held to in life. You must be perfect. You must hide your strength. You must shape-shift or placate.”

He applauded Universal and Donna Langley for trusting the vision of the film’s creators, adding, “It paid off in this film.”

Reynolds’ remarks come amid Lively’s legal battle with Baldoni, her co-star and director in It Ends With Us.

Lively has accused Baldoni of creating a hostile work environment, alleging improvised kissing scenes and sexual harassment. Following months of rumors, The New York Times reported that Baldoni hired a crisis PR firm to damage Lively’s credibility, prompting her to file a lawsuit.

Baldoni has since countersued for $250 million, calling the report an “unverified and self-serving narrative.”