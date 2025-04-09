Denzel Washington honours James Earl Jones as Broadway legend

Denzel Washington, legendary actor best known for his powerful performances in films like Training Day and Gladiator II, has recently shared a heartfelt tribute to James Earl Jones, calling him “one of the greatest actors ever to be on a Broadway stage.”

On April 7, 2025, all stars gathered to honour the life of the iconic James Earl Jones at a special event at the James Earl Jones Theatre in New York City.

Among those paying tribute were Whoopi Goldberg and other famous faces, all coming together to celebrate the remarkable actor who passed away in September 2024 at the age of 93.

Denzel, who’s currently performing in Othello on Broadway, shared how James Earl Jones, who played the role in 1982, influenced his own view of the theater.

He shared: “He was powerful, he was present, he was purposeful, he was humble.”

“He is not only the greatest African American actor; in my opinion, he is one of the greatest actors ever to be on a Broadway stage,” the actor added.

Whoopi, who voiced Shenzi in The Lion King alongside James, echoed Denzel’s praise for the legendary actor.