Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates son Moses’ 19th birthday with heartfelt tribute

Gwyneth Paltrow on son Moses' 19th birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow is sending all the birthday love to her “dream come true” — her son Moses!

The actress, 52, took a moment on Tuesday, April 8, to share a touching tribute on Instagram in celebration of Moses’ 19th birthday.

In true proud mom fashion, Paltrow posted screenshots from a FaceTime call with her son and poured her heart out in the caption.

"Happy birthday @mosesmartin Honestly, you are a dream come true," she wrote.

"You are deeply kind and brilliant. You have an incredible intellect and you are so gifted, so talented. I listen to your music on repeat and miss you so much at college. And today more than ever. I love you my boy. mama."

Moses, whom Paltrow shares with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, has clearly left his mom smitten with both his talent and character — and maybe even left a few tracks stuck in her head.

In addition to Moses, Paltrow and Martin also share daughter Apple, 20, rounding out a pretty talented sibling duo.

The Goop founder has often been candid about her parenting style, and during a November 2023 cover interview with PEOPLE, she offered a glimpse into how she navigated the teenage years with both kids — with a balance of honesty and just the right amount of freedom.

"I have been so lucky with my teens," Paltrow said.

"We had, probably when Apple, I would say, was about 13, we had a year where I was like, 'Oh wow, okay,' but actually my kids have been, I kind of didn't have the horrible teen thing, I think because I've always been very, very honest with my kids and I think I've always empowered them with a little bit more freedom and responsibility than they thought they were ready for."

She added, "They've treated it with reverence. I've always said, 'I don't need to give you a curfew unless you give me a reason to give you a curfew,' kind of thing. They're responsible and they've never done anything too crazy."

Sounds like Moses and Apple have lived up to the trust — and kept their mom from pulling her hair out in the process.

Now, with one in college and the other out in the world, it’s clear Gwyneth’s parenting playbook has paid off.