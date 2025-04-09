Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant turn heads with steamy lunch date

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend and artist, Alexandra Grant, were recently spotted enjoying a lunch date on Sunday, full of affection that had onlookers melting.

The couple, who have been together for a few years now, couldn’t help but show their love during a relaxed afternoon outing.

Keanu captured sharing a sweet kiss and holding hands with girlfriend Alexandra Grant during the cosy date out. However, the lovebirds still seem to be in the honeymoon phase, with the actor gazing lovingly at the artist as they clinked glasses together.

The John Wick star couldn’t keep his eyes off his lover as they enjoyed their laid-back lunch.

Back in 2023, Keanu opened up about his relationship with Alexandra when he was asked about his "last moment of bliss." He told PEOPLE, "A couple of days ago with my honey. We were in bed, just connected."