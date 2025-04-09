Prince Harry insists lack of security drove Royal exit: 'we were forced'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as working royals in 2020

Prince Harry appeared at London's Court of Appeal today as he pursues a legal battle over his and his family's security while in the UK-a case that stems from his 2020 decision to step down from royal duties.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex is contesting a ruling that limits his access to publicly funded security during visits to Britain.

The two-day hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice will determine whether Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, and their children-Archie and Lilibet -should continue to receive official protection.

Representing the Duke, Shaheed Fatima KC argued in written statements that the case revolves around the 'the most fundamental right: the right to personal safety and security.'

The legal team emphasised that Harry and Meghan felt compelled to leave their roles as working royals in 2020 because they believed the institution had failed to safeguard them.

Despite stepping back, the couple reportedly expressed willingness to support the monarchy in a more private capacity, but without the protections typically afforded to senior royals, they felt vulnerable.

As the hearing unfolds, the court will examine whether Harry's security arrangements while on UK soil adequately reflect his profile and potential risk level.

The case highlights the ongoing challenges facing the Duke and Duchess as they navigate life outside the royal fold.