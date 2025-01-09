Cher reveals unexpected name on driver’s license

Cher opens up about unusual driver’s license name

Cher’s driver’s license is not just an ordinary driver’s license.

The 78-year-old legendary popstar revealed that her driver’s license is not registered under her full name, in conversation on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, January 7th.

The Moonstruck actress, who is currently brainstorming ideas for the second part of her memoir, shared that she has bought a car recently, on which Kimmel asked about the name on her license.

"I don't have a last name," Cher responded, explaining that it just says "Cher" on her license.

"I had to go to court, they give you a special dispensation or whatever you call it. You have to prove that someone could know you, like the populace could know you by that name. It’s not easy."

Kimmel joked that if Cher simply showed up, she would be fine.

Although the Believe songstress doesn't mention her driver's license in her upcoming memoir, she did discuss the mix-up story about her birth certificate said.

"I believed Cherilyn was my name until the day years later when I decided to legally change my name to simply Cher," she wrote.

However, Cher was shocked to find out that her birth certificate said "Cheryl." The mix-up happened at the hospital at Cher’s birth, when her mom, Georgia Holt, had been in labor for a long time.

When Cher confronted her mom, she "simply shrugged," Cher wrote. "I was only a teenager, and I was in a lot of pain. Give me a break," Holt said, as recalled in the memoir.