Does Meghan Markle's rising success still rely on Prince Harry's fame?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have recently showcased a noticeable shift in their public dynamic, with an increasing focus on individual projects and appearances.



Once known for their united front, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex now seem to be pursuing separate professional paths while maintaining their shared commitment to key causes.

Meghan, for instance, has marked a major return to social media by reactivating Instagram after a six-year hiatus. Using the minimalist handle @meghan, her first post—a solo beachside video celebrating the New Year—firmly establishes it as her personal platform.

This move aligns with her independent ventures, including whispers of the potential revival of her former lifestyle blog, The Tig.

While Meghan appears to be carving her individual identity, royal commentator Hugo Vickers believes her public image still heavily relies on her connection to Prince Harry.

Speaking to The Sun, Vickers remarked, “The world knows who Meghan is, but it’s not because of her acting career or personal projects—it’s because she married Prince Harry.”

Vickers further compared Meghan’s name recognition to that of the late Queen Elizabeth II, highlighting how "the Queen" was universally understood. However, he suggested Meghan’s notoriety stems from a different foundation, emphasizing her royal association.

Touching on Meghan’s evolving journey, Vickers questioned whether she could fully establish herself independently of Harry. “Can Meghan truly forge her own path? Or does she still need the Prince Harry connection?” he pondered.

In recent months, Harry and Meghan’s individual commitments have been evident. Harry attended the New York Times DealBook Summit in early December, while Meghan remained in California to honour her close friend Tyler Perry at the Paley Honors Fall Gala.

Despite their separate appearances, insiders suggest that the couple’s strategy reflects a natural evolution in their public roles rather than a personal divide.

While Meghan focuses on rebranding herself in the digital space, Harry remains deeply engaged with his philanthropic pursuits, including the Invictus Games and mental health advocacy.

As the Sussexes navigate their individual aspirations, the world watches to see how this new chapter unfolds—for Meghan as an independent figure and for their continued partnership as a couple redefining their roles beyond royal life.



