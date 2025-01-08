Brenda song finally introduces her and Macaulay Culkin's second child

The engaged couple welcomed their first child, son Dakota, in 2021

Brenda Song has officially unveiled the name of her and Macaulay Culkin’s two-year-old second child: Carson.

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum finally revealed the little one’s name in an interview with Bustle published on Tuesday, January 6, where she reflected on parenting alongside the Home Alone icon, 44.

The couple, who also share 3-year-old son Dakota, introduced their kids to the public for the first time at Culkin’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in December 2023.

“That was such a special moment. We couldn’t have them miss that,” Song, 36, shared, explaining that the event was overwhelming for Dakota. “Dak was so scared of all the cameras. That’s one of the reasons why we sort of keep them away [from the spotlight]. They did not understand what was happening.”

The Wendy Wu star emphasised that she shields her children from public scrutiny because “they didn’t ask for” the attention.

Recalling a paparazzi incident at a soccer practice, she shared how her son asked, “Why is that man taking pictures of you, mama?” She added, “You could take pictures of me all day. I don’t care. But when it’s your kids, it’s different.”

Though Song has “60,000 photos” of her children on her phone, she refrains from sharing them online, maintaining a low-key social media presence.

Song and Culkin, who began dating in 2017 and quietly got engaged in 2023, have kept their family life under wraps.

Though they announced Dakota’s birth in April 2021, Carson’s birth in 2022 went unannounced until Culkin’s brother, Succession star Kieran Culkin, casually mentioned it during an interview in March 2023, saying, “I haven’t met No. 2 yet.”