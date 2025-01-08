Demi Moore proves she’s got moves on dance floor with Golden Globe in hand

Demi Moore’s Golden Globe victory.

Demi Moore’s Golden Globes victory wasn’t just a win—it was a full-on dance party.

The 62-year-old actress, who snagged her first Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for The Substance, wasted no time letting loose after the ceremony.

In a video posted to her Instagram, Demi was spotted showing off her smooth moves on the dance floor, surrounded by A-list friends and family.

The celebration lasted well into the night as she partied in style, proving age is just a number when it comes to letting your hair down!

The actress, who played the role of Elisabeth Sparkle in The Substance, shared a witty caption, nodding to her character's unique life balance: "Elisabeth Sparkle if she respected the balance."

The actress commemorated her big night with some family love, posing for photos with her daughters, Scout, Rumer, and Tallulah, who all shared in the excitement of Demi’s first-ever Golden Globe victory.

It wasn’t just family fun, though—Demi also snapped pics with stars like Glen Powell, Naomi Watts, and producers Jason Weinberg and Heather Parry, bringing the full A-list vibe to the celebration.

In a heartfelt speech, she admitted to being in complete shock, saying, "I’ve been doing this a long time, over 45 years, and this is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor."