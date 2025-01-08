PM Shehbaz in Karachi on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz Sharif shakes hands with Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah in Karachi on January 8, 2024. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday landed in Karachi on a day-long visit during which he will attend various important meetings and events in the port city.

Received by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Kamran Tessori, the PM will will visit the South Asia Pakistan Terminal at Karachi Port Trust during his visit to the country's financial hub.

The premier will also inaugurate the Federal Bureau of Revenue's (FBR) Faceless Customs Assessment System there which aims to bring transparency to customs clearance.

The visit will also feature PM Shehbaz's visit to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, where he will attend a ceremony honouring the exchange for being recognised as the second-best performing stock exchange globally in 2024.

The prime minister, during his visit, is also accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Ministers Muhammad Aurangzeb, Attaullah Tarar, and Ali Pervez Malik and Coordinator for Health Dr Mukhtar Bharath.



This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.