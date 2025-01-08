Inside Sofía Vergara's ex Joe Manganiello 48th birthday

Sofía Vergara’s ex Joe Manganiello spent his birthday with girlfriend Caitlin O’Connor and family

Joe Manganiello marked another trip around the sun with joyful celebration alongside his loves ones.

A source spilled the beans about the Magic Mike star’s 48th birthday celebrations, saying his girlfriend Caitlin O’Connor planned the ultimate bash.

"She has custom Steelers cakes," the source revealed. "One was lemon, and one was mocha."

On Mangeniello's December 28 birthday, the 35-year-old girlfriend reportedly hosted an intimate dinner for his family and close pals at the famous Lebanese-American restaurant Carousel in Los Angeles.

The insider further shared the gift Sofía Vergara’s former husband received from his girlfriend.

"His birthday gift from Caitlin was a custom-made solid gold crocodile pendant," they added, explaining that it was a nod to Manganiello’s One Piece character, Mr. 0.

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor was sparked dating rumours in 2023

The lovebirds had yet another reason to celebrate on the heels of their Christmas celebrations in the Bahamas and leaving days later for New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas.

Per the tipster, the couple watched the band Incubus on the rooftop before they "rang in the New Year with a New Year’s kiss" at the top of the Cosmopolitan Hotel.

For the unversed, Manganiello and O’Connor first sparked dating rumours in September 2023, two months after he filed for divorce from the Modern Family star following seven years of marriage.

In December 2023, Manganiello and O’Connor confirmed their relationship while making their carpet debut at the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) Gala in New York City.