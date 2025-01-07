The Lonely Island led by Andy Samberg reveals dream collaborations

The Lonely Island previously collaborated with Akon, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Rihanna and more

The Lonely Island enthusiastically revealed their dream collaborators.

In a recent episode of The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast, the comedy-music trio led by Andy Samberg shared they wanted to work with the 15-time Grammy Award winner Eminem.

During the 40th episode of the podcast, the American comedian and television actor asked the I’m On a Boat smash hitmakers, "Who’s your dream guest for short or someone you wanted to work with but didn’t."

Jorma Taccone responded spontaneously without having a second thought, "Eminem," to which Samberg agreed and added one other collaborator: Former President Bill Clinton to shred on saxophone for a track.

"That dream still lives if it ever gets to Bill Clinton, who now is no longer president by quite a long while, so he might have some free time," the Saturday Night Live alum said playfully.

"If he ever wants to come to shred some sax on The Lonely Island track we’d be very, very excited," Samberg, 46, expressed. His group member Taccone, 47, seconded, "Let’s definitely try for it."

Known for its star-studded collaborations with Akon, Justin Timberlake, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and more, Lonely Island is not a novice at featuring big names.

At the work front, the Grammy-nominated trio released new songs Sushi Glory Hole and the Charli XCX-assisted Here I Go.

As for the Lose Yourself chart-topper, in 2024, he released his 12th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), becoming his eleventh number 1 album on the Billboard 200.

Whether it’s a collaboration with Eminem, 42, or the 42nd President Clinton, The Lonely Island fans seem eager to see what the boys have in store for them.