Kieran Culkin almost dropped out of Golden Globe winning film 'A Real Pain'

Director and writer Jesse Eisenberg shares insight about the 2024 film

Home Alone famed Kieran Culkin, who just bagged a Golden Globe Award for his performance in A Real Pain, tried to drop out of the comedy drama.

Culkin was trying to drop out of the film just two weeks before the filming kickstarted in Poland and New York City. Producer Emma Stone had to blackmail him to stay in the film.

Director Jesse Eisenberg unveiled the rare insight about the 2024 movie.

While speaking at the Palm Film Festival, the Now You See Me star stated: “[Kieran] was trying to drop out of the movie two weeks before we were shooting”.

Collider reported, Jesse recalled that all the money was spent on the production and Kieran was leaving it all behind in NY.

“So, one of our producers, Emma Stone, essentially like blackmailed him to come back to the movie behind my back, and literally took him off the plane with his kids and flew to Poland with him.”

The 41-year-old actor revealed that he still has a video of Emma getting the 42-year-old actor off the plane along with his kids.

“I have a video of her holding his kid’s hands going through customs like a proof of life video that he made it, and he showed up to rehearsal late, even though we had made the rehearsal around when his plane was getting in”, he added.

A Real Pain earned Culkin a Golden Globe for 'Best Supporting Actor'.