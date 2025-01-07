Travis Kelce eyeing for big ‘role’ in Taylor Swift’s life after retirement

Travis Kelce’s rumoured retirement decision opens new opportunities for him.

Kelce, who is currently the highest paid NFL athlete, is 35 and the news is already speculating about him leaving his career.

As per a report by RadarOnline.com, a source close to the athlete revealed that Travis is probably looking into taking up a career; a career of a “house husband.”

Travis Kelce wants to be a ‘house husband’?

Although, Kelce’s fans might in disbelief after this shocking move but, the athlete is well aware of the decision he is making about his life.

The source further added that Kelce is conscious about his health and choices as he “cant take too much more of the pain.”

The source close to the couple has also revealed, "He can't wait to be looking after Taylor 24/7. He wants to be somewhere between a house husband, a mentor, and a manager.”

The source also elaborates that this is something Travis sees himself doing in future. It added: “That's his dream: to get married to Taylor and hang up his boots.”

However, there’s no confirmation about any of the news but the athlete has dropped major hints about his retirement.