Jeremy Allen White absence from Golden Globes despite win explained

Jeremy Allen White absence from Golden Globe Awards revealed

Jeremy Allen White left fans wondering why he was not in attendance during 2025 Golden Globes Awards.

The 33-year-old actor won for best performance by a male actor in a television series — musical or comedy for The Bear, against Adam Brody, Ted Danson, Steve Martin, Jason Segal and Martin Short, marking his third consecutive achievement.

After announcing the winner, presenter Jennifer Coolidge revealed that After Everything star was not at the event and she would "accept the award on his behalf."

In an Instagram post from a celebrity gossip site Deux Moi shared a fan’s chat confirmed that White was indeed in New York City.

The fan said that they met White "on set in New York for his new movie" and called him "super sweet." They also said that he "wishes he could've been" at the awards ceremony.

People Magazine also confirmed that The Iron Claw star missed the ceremony as he was busy with his filming schedule for his upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic, Deliver Me From Nowhere.

Previously, Springsteen praised White for his role in the biopic, saying, “he sings very well,” he also lauded the cast saying, “They cast the film beautifully, so it's very exciting.”

The Bear season 1-3 is available on streaming platforms and Deliver Me from Nowhere is expected to premiere in 2025.