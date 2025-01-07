Sean Diddy's joke ignites intense drama at Golden Globes

Sean Diddy's Golden Globes 2025 joke sparks controversy

Nikki Glaser, who is known for her sharp wit and bold humour, recently found herself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons at the Golden Globes 2025.

During the glitzy event, the comedian cracked a joke about music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs that didn’t go down as planned and the room was filled with awkward chuckles.

One standout moment was when Nikki quipped at at Diddy's recent legal troubles.

During her 11-minute speech, she joked about the American rapper's absence, referencing his current situation at Brooklyn's MDC, where he’s facing serious charges of exploiting young men and women and other serious allegations.

"Zendaya’s movie 'Challengers' is more sexually charged than a Diddy credit card," she fired off the joke, sparking blend of a few real laughs and hesitant giggles from the glittering crowd.

Nikki went on adding that this year's after-party would have fewer "freak-offs," getting laughs from Diddy’s former collaborator, Stanley Tucci.

She added: "there will be more olive oil at the party this year than baby oil."

However, the baby oil comment referred to federal claims that investigators discovered "1,000 bottles" of the stuff during their searches of Sean Diddy’s properties.