Dakota Fanning shares ‘only pic’ actress ‘needs’ from 2025 Golden Globes

Dakota Fanning share snap from 2025 Golden Globes

Dakota Fanning has all she needs.

On Monday, January 6, Dakota reflected on her memorable experience at the 82nd annual Golden Globes by sharing a heartfelt moment with her date: her grandmother.

The 30-year-old actress posted a photo on Instagram, captioning it, "Only pic I need. My Gaba and me."

In the photo, Dakota is seen wearing a striking red gown paired with a matching red lip, seated beside her grandmother, who donned a dark blazer adorned with sequin flowers and silver accessories.

The duo exuded elegance and warmth as they shared this special occasion together.

Dakota's sister, Elle Fanning, 26, also attended the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The sisters and their grandmother posed for a photo, capturing the familial bond they cherish.

In a 2019 interview with W Magazine, the Fanning sisters revealed their affectionate nickname for their grandmother, Gaba, and expressed their desire to start a production company called Gaba Productions.

During a red carpet interview with E!, Elle, who stars in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, shared that she and Dakota prepared for the night "all in the same room," with their grandmother joining Dakota as her date.

"I hope she wins," Elle said. "Tonight is so special."

Dakota was nominated in the Supporting Female Actor category for her role as Marge Sherwood in the Netflix limited series Ripley.