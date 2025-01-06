Zoë Saldaña gets emotional after first Golden Globe win

Zoë Saldaña had an emotional moment at the Golden Globes as she clinched her first-ever accolade for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical/Comedy.
The 46-year-old star was honoured for her powerful portrayal of a lawyer defending a transgender Mexican cartel leader in Emilia Pérez.
In an emotional two minute long speech, she expressed her gratitude stating, "I have dyslexia and I tend to forget when I'm really anxious. I'm filled with adrenaline, but my heart is full of gratitude."
"Thank you so much to the Golden Globes for celebrating our film and honoring the women of Emilia Pérez," she continued.
Zoë won against her castmate Selena Gomez, along with other nominees like Ariana Grande, Felicity Jones, Margaret Qualley, and Isabella Rossellini.
Even with her big win, the actress gave credit to her dear friend, who starred alongside her, saying she’d share the award with her.
"Selena, I am sharing this with you," she happily exclaimed.
The Avatar star remarked that even though the awards is meant to be a competition, she has observed that everyone supported and cheered for one another and she found this to be refreshing as well as heartwarming.
