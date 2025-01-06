King Charles makes big decision amid speculation about abdication

King Charles III has seemingly given another chance to his estranged son Prince Harry with his unexpected decision amid speculation about the future of the monarchy.

The Duke of Sussex has an opportunity to repair his fractured relationship with his ailing dad with his one positive move.

If the Duke of Sussex opens doors of his Montecito mansion for his uncle Prince Edward, who's visiting to the US to attend major event on behalf of the Monarch, will big win in the Firm amid speculations about King Charles abdication plans.

If Harry is really desperate or sincere to make amends with his royal relatives he won't miss the opportunity to win King Charles III's and other royal's hearts with his one wise move.

Prince Harry must make efforts to bring his uncle to his home as his gesture could melt the monarch's heart.

Prince William and Prince Harry's uncle Prince Edward, the younger brother of King Charles, has been assigned key royal role by the monarch

Duchess Sophie's husband Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, is all set to visit the US to attend the state funeral of President James Earl Carter on Thursday.

A royal insider has claimed: "The King has sent his secret weapon Edward to US with a task."

"The monarch wants to end rift within the royal family in his life as he knows the time is running out." they added.