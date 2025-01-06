Anthony Mackie gushes about 'normal' Harrison Ford, ‘He'd chill with us’

Anthony Mackie about Harrison Ford in 'Captain America: Brave New World’

Anthony Mackie didn’t get any attitude from Harrison Ford, and he is surprised.

The actor recently shared his surprising experience working with Ford on the set of Captain America: Brave New World.

During an interview with E! News at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, Mackie, 46, expressed his admiration for Ford’s down-to-earth demeanor.

"I was surprised at how normal he was," Mackie revealed when asked about what stood out most about working with Ford, 82, on the Marvel Studios film.

He elaborated, "Usually you have a big star in a movie, they go sit off by themselves with their friends and won't talk to you. But whenever the cast and crew got together, Harrison would come and just chill with us like a regular person and eat those awful peanut butter and jelly sandwiches."

Mackie plays Sam Wilson, who has taken up the mantle of Captain America following the events of Avengers: Endgame and the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Ford portrays Thaddeus Ross, stepping into a role previously played by William Hurt, who passed away in 2022.

The film introduces Ross as the new president of the United States, with a storyline involving his recruitment of Mackie’s Captain America for government missions.

In a light-hearted moment, Mackie discussed Ford’s fondness for peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, a staple during their intense shooting schedules.

"All day, all day," Mackie quipped when asked about Ford’s enjoyment of the classic snack.

"That's what we had, when you're in the thick of it out in the bushes shooting these movies, fighting off ticks and squirrels. They just bring out the PB&Js to make you happy."

As the film gears up for its Valentine's Day release, Mackie offered couples some playful advice.

"It's a great date movie. Ladies, all of you guys, take your boyfriend to see Captain America," he encouraged.

"You'll get a lot of Kool-Aid points for that. I'm just saying, you take your boyfriend, you go to the movies, you guys go to dinner, that's a great date night. Dinner and a movie."