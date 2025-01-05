Jennifer Aniston struggled with THIS one thing she couldn’t overcome

Jennifer Aniston, legendary American actress who is best known for her role as Rachel Green in Friends, gave her fans behind the curtain about the personal health battles she’s faced over the time.

The 55-year-old star talked about her most difficult and challenging journey, which surely left a deep impact on her mental health.

The The Break-Up star, known for her amazing fitness routine, recently shared with Allure that there's one area of wellness she struggled the most with: getting enough sleep.

"Sleep and I have a real hard relationship," Jennifer said.

"I really want to love it and I am sure it wants to love me, but we have had a hard time, especially the last 10, 15 years," she added.

While the actress didn't go as far as calling it insomnia, she did admit that her sleep is often interrupted by late-night smartphone use, which keeps her mind buzzing.

"It’s just hard to shut the brain down, hard to tell the committee to stop talking."

The Morning star went on saying: "I’ve had to shut the news off. I’ve had to give myself boundaries with information. You know what I mean?"

Jennifer Aniston, who captured millions of hearts with American actor Brad Pitt, further pointed out how today's devices keep us updated with endless information, making things even more useful for people.