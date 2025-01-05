Aubrey Plaza’s Golden Globes spotlight fades after Jeff Baena’s death

Aubrey Plaza's life has taken a devastating turn in just the blink of an eye, as she currently facing most difficult phase of her life after losing her husband Jeff Baena.

The actress, known for her quirky roles in shows like Parks and Recreation, was all set to grace the stage at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards on January 5, but things didn't work out as she wanted.

However, following the sudden and heartbreaking death of her filmmaker husband Jeff Baena, who reportedly found dead on January 3, at their Los Angeles house, the actress' participation in the ceremony now hangs in the balance.

The confirmation is still up in the air whether if Aubrey will attend the event or not, which is scheduled to go live from Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

The actress and comedian has not said anything publicly about about her husband's sudden passing as her representative shared with Page Six that the family is heartbroken after the death of their beloved Jeff.

Moreover, the couple had been together for almost 14 years, a long journey that seemed to show their love was built to last.

Aubrey earlier candidly talked about how it was Jeff’s idea to marry, although he initially began as a joke but they eventually got married back in 2021.