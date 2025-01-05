Nicole Kidman regrets 'not doing more' amid 'Babygirl' role

Nicole Kidman reflects on her busy career in 'surprising' update

Nicole Kidman reflects on her busy career, wishing she could do more.

During an exclusive interview with Hello Magazine, the Oscar-winning actress, who shares two adult children with ex-husband Tom Cruise and two others with current husband Keith Urban, expressed her desire to do much more in her profession despite being honoured with AFI Life Achievement Award.

She told the publication, “I would do so much more if I could.

“But I’m limited in my physicality, in terms of how I can only do so much, and then I obviously have kids and I have a relationship – but I’m still trying to use what I’ve been given.”

The 57-year-old, who last starred in Babygirl, offered an inside glimpse into the trepidation about ranchy moments in the film.

She further went on to add, “With me as a performer and a woman going, ‘OK, what am I about to enter into? And am I going to be able to fully realise your vision and not censor myself, or feel as though my own inhibitions and flaws are going to hamper you.”

Kidman worked alongside female director Halina Reijn, who made her feel less inhibited.

The film was slated to release on the auspicious occasion of Christmas, leaving a lasting impression on her fans worldwide.