Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's 97th birth anniversary being celebrated today

Former prime minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. — PID/File

ISLAMABAD: The 97th birth anniversary of Pakistan’s former prime minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) founder, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, is being commemorated today.

A floral wreath will be laid at his grave and special prayers will be offered. Various programmes have been planned by the political party for the day. Party leaders and supporters will pay tribute to him over his remarkable contributions to Pakistan, including the drafting of the country’s unanimous constitution, empowering the common citizen with the right to vote, and pioneering Pakistan's nuclear programme.

Bhutto, the only son of Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto was born on January 5, 1928. He completed his early education at Bombay’s Cathedral High School. He joined the University of Southern California in 1947 and later the University of California at Berkeley in June 1949.

After completing his degree with honours in Political Science at Berkeley in June 1950, he was admitted to Oxford. Bhutto was then called to the Bar at Lincoln’s Inn in 1953.

On his return to Pakistan, Bhutto started practicing law at Dingomal’s. In 1958, he joined President Iskander Mirza’s Cabinet as commerce minister. He was the youngest minister in Ayub Khan’s cabinet. In 1963, he took over the post of Foreign Minister from Muhammad Ali Bogra.

His first major achievement was concluding the Sino-Pakistan boundary agreement on March 2‚ 1963. In mid-1964, Bhutto helped convince Ayub of the wisdom of establishing closer economic and diplomatic links with Turkey and Iran.

He laid the foundation of the Pakistan Peoples Party on November 30, 1967.

Bhutto also made the country’s defence impregnable by starting a nuclear programme. He made possible the consensus enactment of the Constitution of 1973.

Bhutto reshaped destiny of Pakistan: President

President Asif Ali Zardari said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a visionary leader who reshaped Pakistan’s destiny and became a voice of the voiceless.

In a message on the former premier's 97th birth anniversary, he said, "Today, we observe the 97th birth anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, and pay tribute to the visionary leader who reshaped Pakistan’s destiny and became a voice of the voiceless."

He was a statesman of unparalleled intellect, courage, and charisma, and his legacy will continue to remain a source of inspiration for the nation.

He said, "Bhutto gave us the Constitution of 1973, the first unanimously adopted Constitution, which laid the foundation for a parliamentary, democratic, and federal form of government."

"He was the architect of Pakistan's nuclear programme, which has proven to be pivotal in safeguarding our sovereignty and security."

Under his leadership, he said, Pakistan strengthened its foreign relations with China and many other friendly countries that continue to benefit our country to this day.

"He brought industrial and technological advancements, such as the establishment of the Pakistan Steel Mills in Karachi with Russian collaboration and the development of our defence industry that boosted our defense capabilities," he noted.

"It was due to his statesmanship that Pakistan hosted the 1974 Islamic Summit Conference, bringing together leaders of the Muslim world to enhance unity and cooperation among the Muslim Ummah.

Bhutto's efforts cemented Pakistan’s leadership role among developing nations and within the Islamic World, he continued.

Zardari said that Bhutto also focused on empowering the underprivileged and bridging economic disparities, adding that his land reforms and measures for the uplift of workers and labourers not only gave dignity to millions of people but also changed their lives.

He said the former premier's economic initiatives, such as the creation of major public-sector enterprises and the expansion of education, health, and infrastructure, set the foundation for progress and development.

Institutions like Allama Iqbal Open University and the focus on technical education were born from his resolve to make knowledge accessible to all, he added.

He said that Bhutto was a staunch advocate of democracy, standing steadfast against dictatorship and oppression.

His ultimate sacrifice, facing the gallows rather than compromising on his principles, immortalized him as a beacon of resistance and resilience, the president said.