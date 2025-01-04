Meghan Markle accused of controlling narrative with social media comeback

Meghan Markle has made a notable return to Instagram, marking her first personal post in several years with a solo video on her new account, @meghan.



In the clip, the Duchess of Sussex is seen enjoying a serene beach moment, writing "2025" in the sand, hinting at an exciting year ahead.

This post follows the release of a trailer for her upcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, set to premiere on January 15.

While fans eagerly anticipated Meghan’s return to the social media scene, some royal commentators have raised questions about her approach. Royal expert Phil Dampier claims the Duchess’s decision to disable comments on her posts is part of a larger strategy to maintain control.

“She’s clearly teasing us with these posts,” Dampier told The Sun. “By turning off comments, Meghan seems to be sending a message that she’s not interested in public interaction, only in controlling the narrative.”

The expert also speculated that the video’s polished yet vague nature might reflect an effort to carefully manage perceptions.

“Harry and Meghan are known for their meticulous control over their public image. This Instagram strategy appears to align with that approach,” Dampier added.

While Meghan’s return to Instagram has sparked excitement among her supporters, the decision to limit fan interaction has fuelled debate about her relationship with social media and her broader media strategy.

With her Netflix series on the horizon and renewed public attention, Meghan’s social media presence is sure to remain a talking point as 2025 begins.



