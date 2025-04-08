Dove Cameron weighs in on mental health struggle amid rising fame

Dove Cameron has recently weighed in on mental health struggle amid growing fame.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, the actress and singer, revealed the impact of fame on her well-being after playing titular characters in the Disney Channel’s Liv and Maddie series from 2013 to 2017.

“I think I surprised myself by being more introverted than I anticipated,” said the 29-year-old.

Dove continued, “You truly don't know until you're put into that situation. And then you're like, ‘Oh, I'm very introverted.’”

“I didn't really learn how to navigate fan attention or public attention for many years. I used to have full panic attacks,” explained the Descendants alum.

Dove, whose father died by suicide before she started her series, mentioned, “There was so much going on in my personal life.”

“That's going to affect any kid. When you're 15 and that happens, it changes the course of your life,” she told the host.

Reflecting on her painful period, Dove pointed out, “There was no way for me to wrap my head around it. Understand it, conceptualise it. We were at his funeral, and then like, on Bainbridge Island.”

The Too Much crooner maintained, “It was almost like [at] the beginning of my career, I was so shrouded by this heavy cloud that it didn't hit me that I was a famous person until years later.”

“I would come to work every day and some days would be good and some days would be bad, and everybody was super protective of me,” recalled the Shameless star.

Dove added, “It was kind of like a volatile time in my life in general, just being a teenager, being on TV was a great escape.”