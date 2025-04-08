50 Cent reacts to his mentor Eminem becoming a grandpa

The two rap icons have been supportive of each other both personally and professionally

50 Cent is welcoming Eminem to the grandfather club!

Over the weekend, the In Da Club rapper took to social media to celebrate his mentor and longtime friend’s big family milestone after his daughter Hailie Jade Scott announced the arrival of her baby boy.

“Congratulations This is the best WOW,” 50 wrote on X, reacting to a sweet photo of the newborn.

Fifty’s post came shortly after Hailie introduced her son to the world in an Instagram post on April 4. In the post, Hailie revealed the little one’s birthdate, March 14, and his name, Elliot Marshall McClintock.

The name is a sweet nod to Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III.

Hailie married Evan McClintock in May 2024 after getting engaged the year before. She announced her pregnancy shortly after.

50 Cent was reportedly among the guests at the private wedding, highlighting just how close the rapper remains with Eminem and his family.

The two rap icons have been close for over two decades, with 50 Cent publicly expressing his admiration and appreciation for Eminem for “discovering” him.