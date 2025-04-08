Harry Styles gets permission over mansion expansion project on THIS condition

Harry Styles gets permission for mansion expansion project on THIS condition

Harry Styles has recently been given permission to renovation project on his £30million (over three million dollars) super-mansion on few conditions.

The singer reportedly decided to restore a Grade II-listed former 18th century mansion back to its former glory after it was divided up into two semi-detached homes in the 1950's.

Last year, MailOnline revealed Harry submitted a detailed planning application for his extensive renovation project.

Now, The Sun reported that the singer was given a go-ahead to carry out his plans, which included a whole new floor, basement cinema, pool, sauna and gym, along with four more bedrooms and five extra bathrooms.

However, Harry was required to fulfill a list of environmental requirements and install “bat boxes, insect hotels, hedgehog gateways and log piles”.

The crooner must also cater for “House Martins, Robins, Starlings, Wrens, House Sparrows, amphibians and small mammals”.

Set over four acres in leafy Hampstead, north London, Harry bought the sprawling property for £8.8 million in April 2019 and the smaller adjoining house for £4.175million seven months later.

In the documents shared via Daily Mail, the proposals offered by Harry showed a “reinstatement of the top floor of the property which had been removed in the 1950's leaving the building truncated in its classical form and appearance”.

It noted, “The proposed reinstatement of the floor therefore offers the opportunity to substantially enhance the architectural appearance of the building.”

“The scheme will undoubtedly create a dwelling of the highest quality and befitting of the significance of one of the most prominent Hampstead homes,” added the document.