Ed Sheeran songs supposed unhealthy for 'human brain'

'Perfect' hitmaker greatly slammed following release of new single 'Azizam'

Ed Sheeran has been receiving massive backlash after the release of his new single, Azizam.

The 34-year-old English singer and songwriter dropped his new track on April 4. He took the name from the Persian word ‘my dear’, which he wrote as a celebratory song.

Where some might be liking his fresh single, there are some who appear to be the party poopers.

One of the music critics shared a video on Tik Tok calling Ed’s single to be ‘soulless’.

He argued that the Shape of You singer’s music has not evolved since 2016. Account that goes by the name 'The Swiftologist' has stated that his 'songs are good in the way that heroin is good for people'.

The criticizer continued, “It’s addictive in a way that’s not supposed to be good for the human brain.”

“Shivers, Bad Habits and Shape of You are all the same song [as ‘Azizam’], and they’re all so f****** annoying.”

In the two-and-a-half-minute video, the critic mentioned, “I’ll never get these two minutes of my life back,” he said while adding, “He’s terrorizing the music industry; we should punish him.”

The Bad Habits vocalist also reacted to the video message by simply writing ‘Lol’.

Ed Sheeran is one of the most popular names in Hollywood. He has been a four time Grammy Award winner.